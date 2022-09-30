Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins confident goals will come

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Watkins has finished the last two seasons as the top scorer but has netted just once in seven Premier League appearances so far this term. The 26-year-old remains in good spirits ahead of the campaign restart at Leeds on Sunday.

He said: “I feel like I have been playing well. The No.1 thing is I always work hard.

“Maybe I need to be a little more selfish and shoot. I like to think I am a team player. It will come. I will score some goals and go from there. I just need to be patient.”

Reports in France have, meanwhile, claimed out-of-favour midfielder Morgan Sanson missed out on a deadline day loan move to Espanyol due to the late submission of paperwork.