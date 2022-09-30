Notification Settings

'A big period': Matt Maher on a big run of games for Aston Villa - WATCH

By Jonny Drury

Villa correspondent Matt Maher and Jonny Drury discuss the latest goings on at Villa Park - ahead of their trip to Leeds United on Sunday.

Villa return to action on the back of a draw against Man City and a win over Southampton.

Matt and Jonny discuss recently results, injuries to key players and what Villa need between now and the World Cup.

