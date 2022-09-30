'A big period': Matt Maher on a big run of games for Aston Villa - WATCH

Villa return to action on the back of a draw against Man City and a win over Southampton.
Matt and Jonny discuss recently results, injuries to key players and what Villa need between now and the World Cup.
Villa correspondent Matt Maher and Jonny Drury discuss the latest goings on at Villa Park - ahead of their trip to Leeds United on Sunday.
