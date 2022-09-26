Aston Villa's Emi Martinez kicks bread and fizzy to preserve World Cup dream

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores their side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday October 31, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The Argentina No.1 revealed the fear of suffering an injury and missing Qatar 2022 has prompted him to make changes to his diet.

Martinez will play nine matches for Villa before the tournament kicks off in November and said: “There is no time for anything now.

“If someone gets injured for four to six weeks they are already half a foot out of the World Cup.

“It is normal for the player to be afraid. I am taking care of myself more than ever. I try not to touch bread. I win a game and I want to have a cola and don’t. These are the things I am changing to have the lowest possible risk of injury.”

Martinez was rested for Argentina’s 3-0 friendly win over Honduras over the weekend but could feature when they face Jamaica in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 30-year-old played a major role to help his country win last year’s Copa America and has explained previously how playing at a World Cup would fulfil a boyhood dream.