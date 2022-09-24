Aston Villa's John McGinn feeling comfortable with lead role

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard greets John McGinn following during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The midfielder will reach a significant milestone tonight when he leads Scotland out for their Nations League clash with Republic of Ireland, earning what will be his 50th international cap.

McGinn has taken the armband on a temporary basis from Andy Robertson, with the Liverpool full-back missing through injury.

Yet at Villa he now holds it permanently, having been chosen by boss Steven Gerrard to replace Tyrone Mings during the summer.

McGinn admits he initially found the extra responsibility strange but credits both Gerrard and Scotland boss Steve Clarke with helping him find his feet.

He said: “I’m certainly more comfortable and enjoying the responsibility a lot more.

“I know I’m only standing in for Robbo (for Scotland) when he is suspended or injured but doing it at club level and then doing it here, it’s starting to become a little bit more natural.

“It was alien at the start but both gaffers have got belief in me doing that role.

“I am thoroughly enjoying it and it certainly makes it a little bit extra special when you captain your country.”

McGinn’s form has been the subject of scrutiny during Villa’s disappointing start to the season, with Gerrard recently claiming he felt the 27-year-old had been “trying too hard”.

“We thought it might happen,” said Gerrard, who captained Liverpool and England during his own playing career. “John’s had the captaincy on a few occasions and we felt that his performances were he was trying too desperately.