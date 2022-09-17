Villa braced for a testing start as City check in

Aston Villa's Freya Gregory (centre right) scores their side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Solihull. Picture date: Wednesday April 28, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story: SOCCER Birmingham Women. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

The women’s schedule resumes after all of last weekend’s fixtures were postponed due to the Queen’s passing.

Carla Ward’s side are getting the campaign started at Villa Park (12.30pm) against last term’s third-placed outfit, and the hosts are keen to put in an encouraging display.

“Every day we strive to make sure that we’re ready,” said Ward.

“To play Manchester City on the opening day is a tough ask, but we want to show the improvements and that we’re closing gaps.”

Villa’s city rivals Birmingham are travelling to Charlton Athletic in the Women’s Championship.

In the Northern Premier, Wolves are hoping to continue their unbeaten run at Nottingham Forest.

Albion travel to Huddersfield Town while Stoke City are at Liverpool Feds.

Sporting Khalsa go to Lincoln City in National One Midlands. Stourbridge host Peterborough United.

In the West Midlands Premier, Lye Town begin their season against Worcester City.

Kidderminster Harriers are at Solihull Sporting, with Lichfield City playing Shrewsbury Town.