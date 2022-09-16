What channel is Aston Villa vs Southampton? Kick-off time, TV details and team news

Leon Bailey, right, scored the goal which secured a point for Aston Villa last time out against Man City. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

It's been nearly two weeks since Steven Gerrard's side were last in action, when they shared the points with the defending champions on September 3.

Both Gerrard and veteran Ashley Young have urged the side to build on that result, which came after three consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

Tonight they welcome Southampton to Villa Park. The Saints are returning to the West Midlands for their second successive fixture, having lost 1-0 to Wolves when they visited Molineux earlier this month

What time is Aston Villa vs Southampton?

Tonight's game is one of two Premier League matches being played tonight, along with Nottingham Forest vs Fulham.

Both games kick-off at 8pm.

Aston Villa vs Southampton TV channel

Sky Sports will be showing tonight's match at Villa Park.

Coverage will begin at 7.30pm on both Sky Sports' Main Event and Premier League channels.

Team news

Boss Steven Gerrard said he and his team will have to make a late call on Ollie Watkins, Emi Martinez and Robin Olsen.

Speaking on Thursday, the Villa manager said Watkins and Martinez have been unwell.

Speaking about his Argentine goalkeeper, Gerrard said: “He hasn't been feeling too good overnight, we've had him in front of the doctor and given him some medicine to hopefully make him feel better in the coming hours.

"I've got no doubt that he'll pull through and I think he'll be available.”

New signing Leander Dendonker is "pushing for a starting place", while Jan Bednerak "will be available after the international break".

Next fixture

After tonight's match there is another two-week gap before the next fixture due to the upcoming international break.