Aston Villa v Southampton: Steven Gerrard hopes Martinez will be fit to face Saints

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 28, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Emi Martinez withdrew from training yesterday through illness, while Robin Olsen has been struggling with a knee injury.

Although manager Steven Gerrard expects them to be available, the club are left waiting on a late decision with the Saints fixture looming.

“We’ve been without Emi Martinez and Robin Olsen,” Gerrard said. “Emi has had a little bit of an illness. It’s not too much to worry about, he hasn’t trained today but I expect him to be available.

“He’s gone home on the back of seeing the doctor to rest up and hopefully he’ll be available.

“Olsen has been nursing a knee injury which he picked up in training. We will make late calls on those but I expect them both to make themselves available. I don’t think Emi’s situation is enough to miss a game in more than 24 hours. This is a sensible decision taking him out of training when he’s not feeling too good.

“But knowing Emi, he will pull through. Robin, I think is at a stage where he’s done a little bit and should have done enough to be OK. I’ll make a decision on both.”

Fellow goalkeeper Jed Steer has been back on the pitch with the physios as he steps up his rehab, but is still sidelined with an Achilles problem, meaning 19-year-old Filip Marschall may get an opportunity.

Gerrard added: “He’s done really well, really good. I’m sure he’s champing at the bit and bet he’s thinking, ‘Oh, I might get to be on the bench, here!’

“We’ve told him to be ready. He’s prepared to be ready. He’s trained really well and he’s been travelling with us for some time now.

“I’d have no doubts should he be put in that situation, to use these kids, I’m an academy man. You never know if they’re good enough until they’re tossed in.

“We’ll see but I do think both players (Martinez and Olsen) will be available.”

Villa will be without Jan Bednarek, who cannot play against his parent club while on loan at Villa, while Matty Cash is still out with a hamstring issue.

Villa enter this came coming off the back of a good point against Manchester City, after last weekend’s games were postponed.

And the boss wants to see more of the same following that determined display against the Champions.

He said: “I think the same approach, in terms of application, the effort, the physical performance we had to put in, the diligence and the game plan we asked them to carry out. It’s very much as case of ‘can we have the same?’ – consistently.