Aston Villa 1 Southampton 0: Matt Maher and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Matt Maher

Style points count for nothing when you have made a start to the season as underwhelming as Villa’s.

All that mattered against Southampton was getting a result and that they did, just about, courtesy of Jacob Ramsey’s first goal of the season. Gerrard's roar at the final whistle said it all.

Ramsey hammered home from close range just before the break and it was enough to see-off a Saints team who failed to force Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez into a serious save during the 90 minutes.