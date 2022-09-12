Jan Bednarek: World Cup dream crucial to Aston Villa choice

Jan Bednarek of Southampton and Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The centre-back is eager to force his way into Steven Gerrard’s starting XI sooner rather than later with the tournament now just two months away.

Bednarek, capped 42 times at senior level, has been a regular starter for Poland but found himself out of favour at parent club Southampton at the start of the season.

The 26-year-old had the choice of joining either Villa or West Ham on a season-long loan and admitted the need for game-time was a big part of his thinking.

He said: “It’s important for me because we have a World Cup coming up soon, at the end of November.

“Of course, there’s big competition in the team, a lot of good players. But I know what I have to do to be in the starting XI.

“At this level there is competition in every team in the league. I am pretty convinced I can get a spot in the starting XI, hopefully it will happen as soon as possible.”

Bednarek, who is not eligible to face Southampton when they visit Villa Park on Friday, spoke to international team-mate Matty Cash and former Saints colleague Danny Ings before moving to the Midlands.

He explained: “I spoke with Matty a lot. He told me it is a great club with great fans. I think everything is on the right spot. The most important thing is playing good football.