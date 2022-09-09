Premier League meeting scheduled to discuss weekend's fixtures

The Queen passed away on Thursday afternoon - with the country now going into a period of mourning.
Following the announcement a handful of sporting events have been cancelled as a mark of respect including race meetings, the test match between England and South Africa - and all football and rugby fixtures scheduled for Friday evening.
Now it remains to be seen what will happen with this weekend's football fixtures across the pyramid.
A meeting has been taking place between the department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and footballing bodies - and that is to be followed by a meeting of Premier League clubs.
An announcement will be made shortly after the meeting has been held.
The Premier League is meeting at 11am this morning - the feeling is that games may be postponed this weekend. In the meantime here is a preview where Max Kilman says he has full confidence in Wolves' forwards #wwfc https://t.co/8ef2y8HyVX— Liam Keen (@LiamKeen_Star) September 9, 2022