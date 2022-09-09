Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Premier League meeting scheduled to discuss weekend's fixtures

By Jonny DruryAston VillaPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A meeting of Premier League clubs will take place this morning to decide whether fixtures will take place this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Maximilian Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers crosses the ball during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Vitality Stadium on August 31, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Maximilian Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers crosses the ball during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Vitality Stadium on August 31, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The Queen passed away on Thursday afternoon - with the country now going into a period of mourning.

Following the announcement a handful of sporting events have been cancelled as a mark of respect including race meetings, the test match between England and South Africa - and all football and rugby fixtures scheduled for Friday evening.

Now it remains to be seen what will happen with this weekend's football fixtures across the pyramid.

A meeting has been taking place between the department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and footballing bodies - and that is to be followed by a meeting of Premier League clubs.

An announcement will be made shortly after the meeting has been held.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Wolves
Royal
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News