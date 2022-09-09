Premier League fixtures postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Football

Wolves were due to travel to Anfield tomorrow - with Villa heading to Leicester but those games have now been cancelled along with the remaining fixtures across the weekend.

The EFL has also followed and postponed their round of fixtures.

Earlier on Friday the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport department of the Government met with sporting bosses to discuss the way forward - following Thursday's news.

It was decided that there would be no obligation for sporting events to be cancelled - and that a decision would be at the discretion of the individual sporting bodies.

The FA in Northern Ireland moved first in football cancelling fixtures - and that was followed by both the Premier League and the EFL.