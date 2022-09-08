Notification Settings

West Midlands clubs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Aston Villa

Clubs across the West Midlands have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after it was announced she had died - aged 96.

Queen Elizabeth II

It was confirmed at 6.30pm that she had passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

Clubs around the region have already moved to pay tribute to the Queen, with Wolves tweeting:

In similar fashion, West Brom said:

Aston Villa released a statement paying tribute to the Queen, referencing the Royal Family's link to the club:

And the Saddlers paid their respects:

EFL chair Rick Parry also released a statement - confirming discussions are now ongoing about upcoming scheduled fixtures

He said: "Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.

“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.

“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.

“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

“On behalf of the League and its Clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.

“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our Clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”

Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Walsall FC
West Bromwich Albion
Wolves

