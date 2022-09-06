Steven Gerrard: Ashley Young has set the Aston Villa standard

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard (left) and Ashley Young

Young impressed after replacing Matty Cash off the bench and with the latter being assessed for a hamstring injury, the 37-year-old could now make his first Premier League start of the season at Leicester on Saturday.

Gerrard said: “Losing Matty was a blow but Ash epitomised everything we needed (against cITY).

“He has since I came in the door. When you take on a challenge like this, so early in your coaching career, it is vital you have the right senior players.

“Ash is someone I haven’t had to work on because he has been there, done it and got the winning mentality, the standards.

“His performance against Manchester City epitomised everything about us and the appreciation from the supporters, a lot of it should be for Ash. He drove a lot of our other players.”

Villa will be aiming to back-up their 1-1 draw with the champions against a Foxes team who sit bottom of the table.