Aston Villa 1 Manchester City 1 - Player Ratings

Emi Martinez
Could he have moved his feet quicker for the De Bruyne cross? Two big saves to deny Haaland afterward.
Saves 8
Matty Cash
Forced off early with a hamstring injury. Young, his replacement, was excellent but Villa will hope the issue isn’t too serious.
Injury 5
Ezri Konsa
Lost Haaland for the goal but De Bruyne’s cross was so good there was little he could have done anyway. A much stronger performance than at Arsenal.
Strength 7
Tyrone Mings
The former skipper has enjoyed an impressive few days. Excellent at Arsenal, he was similarly strong here. Often in the right place at the right time.
Leader 8
Lucas Digne
Played his part in Villa’s defensive effort, displaying a greater physicality than in some matches this season. Didn’t get many chances to attack.
Battled 6
Douglas Luiz
Handed his second Premier League start of the season just 48 hours after missing out on a deadline day switch to Arsenal. An impressive display.
Classy 8
Boubacar Kamara
Got stuck in though if there is a common criticism of the midfielder during his first month in the Premier League, it is that he gives away a few too many fouls.
Determined 7
John McGinn
No shortage of effort from the skipper but he remains slightly out of sorts. Subbed off in the second half for the second match running.
Subdued 5
Leon Bailey
Touched the ball only five times in the first half and guilty of picking the wrong decision too often. But scored a fine goal and visibly grew in confidence afterward.
Goal 6
Ollie Watkins
Villa’s top scorer for the last two seasons looked much more like his old self. Full of running and showed strength when needed.
Revitalised 7
Jacob Ramsey
Played in a more advanced role, at times on the left of the forward trio. Quiet at times but popped up with an assist.
Busy 6
substitutes
Ashley Young 8 (for Cash, 27 mins), Philippe Coutinho 6 (for McGinn, 65), Emi Buendia (for Bailey, 90+1) Subs not used: Chambers, Bednarek, Ings, Archer, Augustinsson, Olsen (gk).