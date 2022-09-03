Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard: Ref admitting blowing too soon

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard speaks to fourth official Peter Bankes on the touchline during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Hooper blew up shortly before Philippe Coutinho netted from the edge of the box due to a raised assistant’s flag, yet replays suggested the Brazilian had remained onside when Ollie Watkins crossed from the right wing.

City’s players had stopped at the whistle, with goalkeeper Ederson making no attempt to save the shot but Gerrard still sought out the officials after the game for an explanation.

He said: “I asked for their side of it. I always try and understand that. The referee has blown the whistle too soon.

“I know there is a slight rule change in terms of not waiting too long for the whistle. But when something is so tight it is worth that extra bit of time. We could have scored a second goal.

“Fair play to the officials, they have recognised that in the room afterwards.”

Leon Bailey’s 74th minute strike earned Villa a valuable point against the champions, snapping a three-match losing streak and easing the pressure on Gerrard.

Erling Haaland had earlier put City ahead with his 10th goal of the season but the Norwegian sensation was then twice denied by Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, while Kevin De Bruyne hit the bar with a free-kick.

Gerrard said: “The players stuck at it. I don’t think anyone gave us a chance before a ball was kicked.

“It was important inside the dressing room we had belief and courage because you need it, both sides of the game, in and out of possession.

“I am really pleased and proud of what the players have produced. I don’t think anyone can begrudge us the point. It was a big one.