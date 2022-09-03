Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City - Report

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey (right) scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The Jamaica international slammed home a shot with 16 minutes remaining to earn Steven Gerrard’s men a much-needed point against the champions.

Erling Haaland had earlier netted his 10th goal of the season to open the scoring but was then twice denied by Villa keeper Emi Martinez.

Kevin De Bruyne also hit the bar for Pep Guardiola’s team, who suffered a frustrating afternoon.

Analysis

For opposite number Gerrard this was a huge result, coming at the end of a week where defeats to West Ham and Arsenal had ramped up the scrutiny on his position.

Booed off following the former result six days previously, this time he was applauded off by the Holte End after the most valuable of points.



Villa rode their luck a little after Haaland had put City ahead five minutes into the second half but were worth the draw after a performance full of energy and guts.

Though City created more chances, the home side did also come close through Ollie Watkins and Jacob Ramsey.

Gerrard made just one change to the team which started Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Arsenal, Douglas Luiz rewarded for his goal off the bench with a second Premier League start of the season, less than 48 hours after Villa had turned down three bids from Arsenal for his services.

Emi Buendia was the man to make way, with both the Argentine and Philippe Coutinho on the bench.

City might have gone ahead inside five minutes had Kyle Walker chosen to pass to Haaland, stood just six yards out, rather than blaze horribly over from the right-hand side of the box.



De Bruyne then fizzed an effort just wide from distance after Tyrone Mings had played a poor pass out of defence, before then sending a cross just too far in front of Ilkay Gundogan, arriving late in the box.

Villa were doing a decent job of containing the visitors but were forced into an early change when Cash was unable to continue, Ashley Young replacing him at right-back.

The latter would go on to be the home side’s man-of-the match, helping set up their first chance of the game by brilliantly winning the ball back off De Bruyne. Luiz then sent a pass perfectly into the path of Watkins but the latter’s finish took a flick off Stones and headed wide.

Villa’s performance was enough to see them applauded off at the break but within five minutes of the restart their resistance was broken, almost from nothing.

De Bruyne exchanged passes with Bernardo Silva and flighted a cross which sailed over the head of Martinez and was cushioned into the net from two yards out by Haaland.

Villa looked to hit back but saw a big chance go begging when Ramsey, who had robbed Rodri to set up a counter, took a heavy touch allowing Ederson to rush out and save at his feet. Still, it awakened the crowd, with Bailey then firing just wide soon after.



Haaland was a danger anytime City got the ball in the box. Martinez denied him a second, saving with his legs after a rapid turn and shot when a move appeared to have broken down.

Gerrard brought on Coutinho for McGinn but it was City who were threatening to put the game to bed, De Bruyne sending a free-kick off the bar before Martinez denied Haaland again, this time diving to his right to push away the shot.

They proved critical moments when Villa then levelled. Ramsey advanced to the edge of the box and squared for Bailey to slam a left-footed shot into the top corner.

The Holte End eruped again when a Coutinho shot found its way into the net but play had already been halted for a somewhat questionable offside call.

City poured forward in the closing stages, Rodri shooting wide and substitute Riyad Mahrez pulling an effort across the face of goal. But Villa held firm.

Key Moments

50 GOAL Erling Haaland opens the scoring with his 10th of the season, cushioning home Kevin De Bruyne’s cross.

74 GOAL Villa level, almost from nothing. Ramsey advances to the edge of the box and squares for Bailey to lash home a left-footed shot.

Teams

Villa (4-3-2-1): Martinez, Cash (Young 27), Konsa, Mings, Digne, Luiz, Kamara, McGinn, Bailey (Buendia 90+1), Watkins, Ramsey Subs not used: Ings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Bednarek, Coutinho, Archer, Olsen (gk).