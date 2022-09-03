Notification Settings

Aston Villa 1-1 Man City: Matt Maher and Jonny Drury analysis - WATCH

By Jonny Drury

Matt Maher and Jonny Drury analyse Aston Villa's 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Jonny Drury and Matt Maher - WATCH
The champions took a second half lead when Erling Haaland tapped home Kevin De Bruyne's cross.

But Villa hit back with Leon Bailey's first Premier League and had chances to win it late on but ultimately had to settle for a point.

