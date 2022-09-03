Aston Villa 1-1 Man City: Matt Maher and Jonny Drury analysis - WATCH

The champions took a second half lead when Erling Haaland tapped home Kevin De Bruyne's cross.
But Villa hit back with Leon Bailey's first Premier League and had chances to win it late on but ultimately had to settle for a point.
Matt Maher and Jonny Drury analyse Aston Villa's 1-1 draw with Manchester City.
