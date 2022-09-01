Milner, Abraham and a defensive duo: Five of Aston Villa's best deadline day deals

Aston Villa's James Milner (top) is tackled by Manchester City's Georgios Samaras during the FA Cup fifth round match at Villa Park Stadium, Birmingham, Sunday February 19, 2006. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA. THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO WEBSITE/INTERNET USE UNLESS SITE IS REGISTERED WITH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION PREMIER LEAGUE.

However, since the window was introduced there have been a number of deadline days where they haven't done any business.

But there has been a handful of late deals they have done, that have turned out to be top signings. Here is a look at a few:

James Milner on loan from Leeds (2005)

The midfielder is still going well into his 30s - but back in 2005 a young Milner was heading to Villa Park.

He burst onto the scene as the youngest Premier League scorer at Leeds, before Newcastle bought him.

After 130 odd games in the North East, David O'Leary moved to bring Milner to Villa after seeing him a close quarters while at Leeds.

He played 33 times and scored three goals that season - before a multi million pound deal the following year.

He played over 80 times for Villa before departing for Man City for £18 million. Good business.

James Collins and Richard Dunne (2009)

Both signed on the same day, Collins and Dunne made up a solid pairing at the back and played more than 200 games between them.

Collins was undisclosed with Dunne at £5 million, they added experience to Villa's side.

After three seasons, Collins went back to West Ham with Dunne signing for QPR.

Christian Benteke from Genk (2012)

The best deadline day signing from Villa? Probably.

Benteke arrived as a relative unknown for £7 million - and went on to light up Villa Park.

He bagged an impressive 49 goals in 101 games for Villa - before Liverpool came calling.

His release clause of £32.5 million was met. Again, shrewd business.

Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea (2018)

Another deadline loan move and another success.

Abraham, a prospect at Chelsea, had spent time at Swansea the previous season.