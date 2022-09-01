Aston Villa sign Jan Bednarek and keep David Luiz

Jan Bednarek of Southampton and Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The last of those totalled £25million but Villa stood firm despite the fact the Brazilian midfielder, who has decided not to sign a new contract, could now leave for free next summer.

Bednarek arrived on a season-long loan to plug the gap left by the injured Diego Carlos, having chosen a move to Villa over West Ham.

“I’m happy, excited and looking forward to a new adventure,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and another great step. It’s really important for me to move to a bigger club and to improve as a player, and Villa is the best place for me to do that."

“It’s a massive club in England. Coming from Poland, I wasn’t aware how big Villa are.

“I think the fans are amazing, the stadium’s amazing and also the training ground. I’m really happy to be joining.”