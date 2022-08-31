What channel is Arsenal vs Aston Villa? TV details and kick-off time for Premier League clash

Steven Gerrard faces a tough couple of games with his Villa side playing Arsenal and Man City this week. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Steven Gerrard's men are heading to North London to take on Arsenal, who went into the midweek fixtures top of the table with four wins from four leading to a feel-good atmosphere at The Emirates.

For Villa it's been a tougher start to the season with one and three defeats so far, including their last two fixtures against Crystal Palace and West Ham.

The results have left the Birmingham side 15th in the table after four games on Sunday ahead of their trip to the early Premier League pacesetters.

What time is Arsenal vs Aston Villa?

Tonight's match at The Emirates starts at 7.30pm, alongside Bournemouth vs Wolves and Man City vs Nottingham Forest.

Two other matches, West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool vs Newcastle, kick off at 7.45pm and 8pm respectively.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa TV channel

Like all midweek games this week, the match is being shown by BT Sport.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 4, with coverage starting at 7pm.

BT Sport is advertising that all games can be viewed online by fans who buy a non-contract monthly pass, meaning that supporters who aren't BT Sport subscribers have still got time to purchase access to the match

A monthly pass costs £25 and will start working on the BT Sport website or app 15 minutes after being purchased.

Next fixtures

It doesn't get any easier for Villa after tonight with Pep Guardiola's Man City side, which boasts the league's top scorer, Erling Haaland, visiting at the weekend.