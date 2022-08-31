Steven Gerrard reveals Douglas Luiz could leave Aston Villa on deadline day

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard watches play during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday August 31, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Arsenal. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Luiz, who scored direct from a corner for the second time in nine days as Villa lost 2-1 at Arsenal on Wednesday night, has been in talks over a new contract but Gerrard hinted he could depart before Thursday’s deadline.

The Brazilian international’s current deal is due to expire next summer and asked if he was confident he would be staying, Gerrard said: “I am not in control of that. That will be Douglas, his agent and what happens around that.

“I would like to keep him. I think he is in a fantastic player. I have made that abundantly clear.

“We are not in a position where we need to lose our top players but at the same time Douglas has a year to go.

“It is one of those really touchy situations where the club has to do what is best for the club, not necessarily what is best for me.”

Luiz’s remarkable goal – a carbon copy of the one he netted in a Carabao Cup victory at Bolton – was the only highlight for Villa as they slumped to a fourth defeat in five matches.

Gerrard’s men now sit 19th in the table and asked if he was concerned for his own future, the Villa boss replied: “It (the table) isn’t how I want it to look, or how our supporters want it to look. That is why coming here tonight was really crucial and important.

“I’m well aware of where the table looks. I am sure my players don’t like that and I am sure the fans don’t. We all need to stick together.

“I take full responsibility. I won’t shirk away from anything. I will continue to try and lead this forward until I’m told differently.