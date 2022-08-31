'I will never forget the beautiful moments': Anwar El Ghazi departs Aston Villa for PSV

The 27-year-old winger will return to his homeland after a four year spell at Villa.
El Ghazi will be most known for scoring the opening goal when Villa went to the play off final at Wembley - and secured their passage back to the Premier League.
He went on to net six goals in his first Premier League campaign - before adding another 11 goals the following season.
Last season he scored three times before going out on loan to Everton for the second half of the campaign.
A statement from Villa said: "Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank Anwar for his service and contribution to the Club and wish him all the best in his future career."
And the winger took to social media to pay tribute to the Villa faithful.
First of all I want to say THANK YOU @AVFCOfficial and their supporters for the amazing 4 years and the opportunity to play for this fantastic club.— Anwar El Ghazi (@elghazi1995) August 31, 2022
I will never forget the beautiful moments I have had here. 31-05-2019 is one of them.. one of the best days of my life (1/3)
to score at Wembley and helping the club coming back to the Premier League.— Anwar El Ghazi (@elghazi1995) August 31, 2022
I would also like to thank everyone at the club behind the scenes for taking care of me and my family. (2/3)
It’s time to say goodbye now. I will miss my brummies but I am proud to say that I am bringing a new brummie back home with me.— Anwar El Ghazi (@elghazi1995) August 31, 2022
I wish nothing but the best for the club, the players and the fans. (3/3)
And the club paid tribute to the attacker who played a big part in some key moments for the club.
Thank you for your unforgettable contributions in claret and blue, @ElGhazi1995. 💜 pic.twitter.com/4mzaz7t624— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 31, 2022