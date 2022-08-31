Notification Settings

'I will never forget the beautiful moments': Anwar El Ghazi departs Aston Villa for PSV

By Jonny Drury

Anwar El Ghazi has insisted he will 'never forget the beautiful memories' he had at Villa Park - after completing a move to Dutch side PSV.

Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi scores their side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
The 27-year-old winger will return to his homeland after a four year spell at Villa.

El Ghazi will be most known for scoring the opening goal when Villa went to the play off final at Wembley - and secured their passage back to the Premier League.

He went on to net six goals in his first Premier League campaign - before adding another 11 goals the following season.

Last season he scored three times before going out on loan to Everton for the second half of the campaign.

A statement from Villa said: "Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank Anwar for his service and contribution to the Club and wish him all the best in his future career."

And the winger took to social media to pay tribute to the Villa faithful.

And the club paid tribute to the attacker who played a big part in some key moments for the club.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

