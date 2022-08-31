'I will never forget the beautiful moments': Anwar El Ghazi departs Aston Villa for PSV

Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi scores their side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The 27-year-old winger will return to his homeland after a four year spell at Villa.

El Ghazi will be most known for scoring the opening goal when Villa went to the play off final at Wembley - and secured their passage back to the Premier League.

He went on to net six goals in his first Premier League campaign - before adding another 11 goals the following season.

Last season he scored three times before going out on loan to Everton for the second half of the campaign.

A statement from Villa said: "Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank Anwar for his service and contribution to the Club and wish him all the best in his future career."

And the winger took to social media to pay tribute to the Villa faithful.

First of all I want to say THANK YOU @AVFCOfficial and their supporters for the amazing 4 years and the opportunity to play for this fantastic club.

I will never forget the beautiful moments I have had here. 31-05-2019 is one of them.. one of the best days of my life (1/3) — Anwar El Ghazi (@elghazi1995) August 31, 2022

to score at Wembley and helping the club coming back to the Premier League.

I would also like to thank everyone at the club behind the scenes for taking care of me and my family. (2/3) — Anwar El Ghazi (@elghazi1995) August 31, 2022

It’s time to say goodbye now. I will miss my brummies but I am proud to say that I am bringing a new brummie back home with me.

I wish nothing but the best for the club, the players and the fans. (3/3) — Anwar El Ghazi (@elghazi1995) August 31, 2022

And the club paid tribute to the attacker who played a big part in some key moments for the club.