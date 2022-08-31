Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard focused on job in hand

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 28, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

One win in four Premier League games sees Gerrard needing an improved display and result heading into tonight’s clash with high-flying Arsenal.

His opposite number Mikel Arteta had a tough start at Arsenal but after the club stuck with him, they have now made a 100 per cent start to the current campaign.

Although Gerrard is well aware of modern football and the short time managers get to make an impact, he is not focusing on any potential sacking.

“Listen, it’s 2022. I am very much aware that reactions happen certainly if you have been in a run of results like we have in the last four in the league,” he said.

“I don’t control decisions at any other club or with me in this situation, I just focus on my job and try and be the best version of myself.

“Hopefully that’s enough to help the players be in the best prepared place going into Arsenal. That’s all my focus is on.

“I don’t think one good result will make everything rosy in the garden, I don’t think that will be the case. But if we can find a big result against Arsenal it will certainly help everyone and that’s the challenge and the plan and what we want.