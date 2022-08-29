Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa have to stick together

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Steven Gerrard called on Villa to stick together after defeat to West Ham continued their poor start to the season.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Pablo Fornals’ deflected second half strike condemed Villa to a third loss in four matches, ahead of games with Arsenal and Manchester City.

Gerrard said: “We have a choice. We can feel sorry for ourselves and it continues, or we roll our sleeves up, stick together and try to put it right. I need to lead that and that is what I will try and do.”

Villa are trying to sign a defender before this week’s transfer deadline and have been in talks with Southampton over a deal for Jan Bednarek, while West Ham’s Craig Dawson has also been linked.

Out-of-favour winger Anwar El Ghazi is close to joining PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth around £2million.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News