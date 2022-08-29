Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa have to stick together

Pablo Fornals’ deflected second half strike condemed Villa to a third loss in four matches, ahead of games with Arsenal and Manchester City.
Gerrard said: “We have a choice. We can feel sorry for ourselves and it continues, or we roll our sleeves up, stick together and try to put it right. I need to lead that and that is what I will try and do.”
Villa are trying to sign a defender before this week’s transfer deadline and have been in talks with Southampton over a deal for Jan Bednarek, while West Ham’s Craig Dawson has also been linked.
Out-of-favour winger Anwar El Ghazi is close to joining PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth around £2million.