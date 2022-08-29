Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1 - Player Ratings

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Emi Martinez

Like Fabianksi, had precious few saves to make. The only difference was he did have to pick the ball out of the net after being beaten.

Blameless 6

Matty Cash

Solid enough defensively, combining with Digne to deny Bowen. But didn’t offer a huge amount going forward.

Subdued 5

Ezri Konsa

Looked far more like his former self after a rocky end to the season. Seriously unlucky with the deflection for the goal.

Misfortune 6

Calum Chambers

Barring a couple of nervy moments, this was a solid performance from the centre-back, who might well get another chance at Arsenal.

Solid 6

Lucas Digne

A stronger performance defensively from the left-back following an iffy display at Palace a week previously. Delivery a disappointment.

Mixed 6

Douglas Luiz

The Brazilian was neat enough in possession and looked to keep things moving. Villa lost some control when he was taken off.

Bright 6

Boubacar Kamara

Did a good job of winning the ball back in the first half. Still getting up to speed in the Premier League. Booked late on.

Worker 6

John McGinn

Looked better than in previous weeks during the first half when he won possession for his team, but his final ball was lacking.

Better 6

Philippe Coutinho

Started brightly but faded as the match went on. Taken off just past the hour mark with a knock, the same as the previous home match.

Unconvincing 5

Ollie Watkins

Had Villa’s first effort of the afternoon with a shot which hit Kurt Zouma and flew wide of the near post. Struggled to get into the game.

Shackled 5

Danny Ings

Some nice touches at times but another player who struggled to make an impact on the match. Lacked service as Villa searched for answers in attack.

Starved 5

substitutes