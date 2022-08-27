Notification Settings

Aston Villa to honour Peter Whittingham in friendly with Cardiff City

By Matt Maher

Villa will visit Cardiff City in November for a friendly in memory of Peter Whittingham.

Peter Whittingham in action for Aston Vila

The match, which takes place on Wednesday, November 30 (kick-off 7.30pm), will coincide with the launch of the PW7 Foundation, a charity established in memory of the winger who died at the age of 35 in March, 2020.

Whittingham was part of the team which won the 2002 FA Youth Cup at Villa and made 63 appearances for the first-team, before going on to appear more than 400 times for Cardiff.

Tickets are priced at £8 for adults, £5 concessions and £3 for juniors during an early bird window which runs until October 4. After that, prices will revert to £10 for adults and £7 for concessions, though the junior tickets will remain at £3.

Hospitality packages are also available, starting at £60 per person or £500 for a table of 10.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

