Aston Villa v West Ham: Steven Gerrard knows a victory will keep doubters quiet

Aston Villa players celebrate after their fourth goal during the Carabao Cup second round match at the University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton. Picture date: Tuesday 23rd August, 2022. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Bolton. Photo credit should read: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Though the campaign is not even a month old, Gerrard is aware of the scrutiny upon both himself and his team following some unconvincing performances and a return of just three points from the first three Premier League matches.

A win over the Hammers, he believes, would go a long way to altering perceptions and leave Villa in an acceptable place at the start of a testing week which also includes matches against early season table toppers Arsenal and champions Manchester City.

“Things can change, momentum can change from good to bad, bad to good, this is football and I have been around it a long time,” he said.

“The only thing that controls external noise is getting consistent results and that is what we are striving for.”

Villa head into the match on the back of a 4-1 Carabao Cup win at Bolton which, albeit against League One opposition, was only the second time they have come from behind to claim victory since Gerrard took charge last November.

Yet it is in the league where the 42-year-old knows his reign will ultimately be judged and there they have been underwhelming, beating Everton 2-1 in their only previous home match but losing on the road to newly-promoted Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

With more than two decades experience as a player and now manager, Gerrard accepts criticism is part of the game, even though it now appears in more mediums than ever before.

“Last year I hadn’t even heard of TikTok. This year I’m doing it with my daughter,” he smiled. “There is a new thing every year, new followers, new coverage. This is my world.

“I don’t listen to external noise. I’m aware of it, of course. I don’t live a hole. But I only focus on what I can control and that is to get the best out of Aston Villa and my team.

“It (criticism) is what happens in this day and age. There are a lot of opinions out there and a lot of coverage on every team. Manchester United have just gone from the worst team that has ever been put together to the best team in the world, overnight. Things can change quickly.”

Gerrard’s biggest headache in terms of team selection, as it has been for throughout the whole season, is which pairing to choose at centre-half. To date has named a different duo in all four matches and Villa, hit hard by the loss to injury of Diego Carlos, are yet to keep a clean sheet.

“I want Villa Park to be rocking and behind the team just like they were against Everton,” said Gerrard. “If we can find a similar level of performance, for 90 minutes and not 80, it gives us a good chance of getting the result we want.