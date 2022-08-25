Former Aston Villa winger Dave Rudge dies aged 74

Dave Rudge during his time at Villa

Rudge, born in Wolverhampton, joined Villa after leaving school, and came through the youth ranks to make his debut in a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in 1966.

He went on to play three times for Villa that season as they were relegated.

But Rudge kicked on and in total turned out 60 times for the club, scoring ten goals.

His first goal came in a 3-1 win over Rotherham United, before he went on to join Hereford United in 1972 - and he has been a regular guest of the Villa Former Players’ Club at several games over the past few seasons.