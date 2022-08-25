Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Aston Villa winger Dave Rudge dies aged 74

By Jonny DruryAston VillaPublished: Comments

Aston Villa have paid tribute to former winger Dave Rudge - who has died aged 74.

Dave Rudge during his time at Villa
Dave Rudge during his time at Villa

Rudge, born in Wolverhampton, joined Villa after leaving school, and came through the youth ranks to make his debut in a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in 1966.

He went on to play three times for Villa that season as they were relegated.

But Rudge kicked on and in total turned out 60 times for the club, scoring ten goals.

His first goal came in a 3-1 win over Rotherham United, before he went on to join Hereford United in 1972 - and he has been a regular guest of the Villa Former Players’ Club at several games over the past few seasons.

In a statement, Villa said: "The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Dave's family and friends."

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News