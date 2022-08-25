Aston Villa set to submit planning application on £100m Villa Park re-development

How the Aston Villa re-development will look (Aston Villa)

Their publication coincides with confirmation Villa will submit a formal planning application at the end of August following a two-month consultation period.

The main feature of the club’s proposal is for the North Stand to be completely rebuilt, increasing the stadium’s capacity beyond 50,000.

Significant improvements will also be made to the Trinity Road Stand, while a multi-use entertainment venue, named Villa Live, will be built on the existing North Stand car park.

Work is expected to begin late next year, provided the planning application is successful. It will take around two years to complete.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said: “Following a successful consultation period, we are pleased to announce that we will be submitting our proposals for the redevelopment and expansion of Villa Park at the end of the month.

“We have received a hugely positive response from the local community, our supporters and other stakeholders and are confident that this project will transform both the stadium and the local area.

“These new CGI images showcase our spectacular vision for Villa Park which includes a brand-new commercial destination, Villa Live and high-quality public space for the community. We look forward to continuing to work with all partners to realise our future vision.”

Villa Park’s current capacity is just over 42,000 and the club are eager to increase capacity in order to cope with increased ticketing demand, while also ensuring the venue is included in any successful Euro 2028 bid.

The work will be the first major redevelopment to take place at the stadium since the Trinity Road Stand was rebuilt in 2000. Nearly 10,000 residents, businesses and supporters had their say on the plans, according to the club.

How the Aston Villa re-development will look (Aston Villa)

How the Aston Villa re-development will look (Aston Villa)