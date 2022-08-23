Steven Gerrard keen to add defender to Aston Villa as Kortney Hause departs on loan

The Senegal international appeared on course to become the club’s sixth arrival of the transfer window but a final agreement between the clubs and the player could not be reached, with Villa now turning their attentions elsewhere.

Kortney Hause has joined Watford on a season-long loan, a move which leaves Villa with just three fit senior centre-backs. Southampton’s Jan Bednarek is on their list of targets to plug the gap left by the loss of Diego Carlos to serious injury, while a midfielder is also desired by boss Steven Gerrard.