Steven Gerrard: Douglas Luiz goal no Aston Villa fluke!

Aston Villa s Douglas Luiz celebrates

Luiz pulled off an extraordinary effort to bring the visitors level after Dion Charles had put the League One hosts ahead in the second round tie.

Gerrard later revealed the Brazilian ace had done the exact same thing the day before in training.

He said: "I can guarantee everyone that was no fluke because I saw exactly the same thing yesterday.

"In less than 24 hours he has done the same thing twice."

Villa had been wobbling just slightly before Luiz restored parity. Second half goals from Danny Ings, Lucas Digne and Leon Bailey saw Villa canter to victory as Gerrard reaped the reward of naming a strong starting XI.

He said: "I thought in the second half there was a huge gulf in fitness and quality. In the end we ran away with it comfortably.

"We back ourselves from a fitness point of view. We knew they would not be able to maintain Premier League level for an entire game.

"It was about taking our moments and from there taking the cup tie away from Bolton.

"I always believe in the quality we have got. The game was too end-to-end in the first half. We wanted more control.