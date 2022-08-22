Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa = player ratings

Premier League Crystal Palace v Aston Villa @Selhurst Park London 20-08-22 credit David Birt

Emi Martinez

Conceded three times but a keeper with poorer reflexes would have let in more. Still comfortably Villa’s best player, which speaks volumes.

Busy 6

Matty Cash

Exposed repeatedly down the right and found it tough against Zaha. Picked out Buendia with one decent foray forward but the latter were few and far between.

Exposed 5

Ezri Konsa

Just what has happened to a player who looked on the brink of the England squad barely a year ago? Looks short of confidence.

Shaky 4

Tyrone Mings

Lost Mateta for Palace’s third goal. Probably Villa’s best defender on the day but that really isn’t saying much.

Tried 5

Lucas Digne

A very tough afternoon for the Frenchman who found life tough against the lively Ayew. Unlucky with the penalty but looked vulnerable throughout.

Vulnerable 5

John McGinn

Another player who found life tough, the skipper was outnumbered in midfield but sloppy in possession. Subbed off before he was sent-off.

Slack 5

Boubacar Kamara

Did what he could in the middle of the park but was fighting a losing battle for a large part of it. Could have used the ball better.

Overrun 5

Jacob Ramsey

Struggled to have any impact on the match. Has yet to get near the heights of last season and his place may be at risk.

Ineffective 5

Leon Bailey

Started very well by setting up Watkins. Hit the bar in the second half. Quiet for long periods in between but a positive on a poor day for the team.

Assist 6

Ollie Watkins

Got off the mark for the season with a cool finish inside five minutes. Gave the Palace defenders trouble early but faded as the afternoon progressed.

Goal 6

Emi Buendia

Some nice early touches in the final third but as Palace got on top so his influence waned. Subbed off in the second half having not exactly grasped his chance.

Disappointing 5

Substitutes