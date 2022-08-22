Notification Settings

Aston Villa's deal for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr unlikely to go ahead

Villa’s proposed £25million swoop for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr is now unlikely to go ahead following a breakdown in talks.

Watford's Ismaila Sarr applauds the fans after being substituted off during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford.
The Senegal international appeared on course to become Villa’s sixth signing of the summer when a deal was agreed in principle with the Championship club on Saturday.

But negotiations broke down late on Sunday due to a variety of issues and there appears little chance of the move being resurrected at this stage.

Villa have also held talks with Southampton over a move for centre-back Jan Bednarek. Boss Steven Gerrard is on the lookout for another defender, following the serious injury sustained by summer signing Diego Carlos.

Winger Bertrand Traore has, meanwhile, completed a season-long loan switch to Istanbul Basaksehir. The Burkina Faso international, who joined Villa in a £19m switch from Lyon two years ago, was limited to just 10 appearances last season due to injury.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

