Aston Villa's deal for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr unlikely to go ahead

The Senegal international appeared on course to become Villa’s sixth signing of the summer when a deal was agreed in principle with the Championship club on Saturday.

But negotiations broke down late on Sunday due to a variety of issues and there appears little chance of the move being resurrected at this stage.

Villa have also held talks with Southampton over a move for centre-back Jan Bednarek. Boss Steven Gerrard is on the lookout for another defender, following the serious injury sustained by summer signing Diego Carlos.