Villa pushing on £25million Ismaila Sarr

Ismaila Sarr.

Talks with the 24-year-old Senegal international's representatives were ongoing on Sunday night, after Villa agreed a fee with the Hornets earlier in the weekend.

Villa are also targeting Southampton defender Jan Bednarek in what is shaping up to be a busy end to the transfer window.

Discussions have taken place with the Saints over a loan or permanent deal for the Poland international centre-back.

Young striker Cameron Archer could, meanwhile, be allowed to leave on loan prior to the deadline on Thursday week.

Though the 20-year-old remains a big part of Villa’s long-term plans but boss Steven Gerrard has hinted a loan exit may be imminent.

Archer, who scored seven goals for Preston during the second half of last season, has a host of suitors in the Championship.

Gerrard said: “We’ll do the right thing for Cameron in the short term. The window’s still open.