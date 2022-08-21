Notification Settings

Villa pushing on £25million Ismaila Sarr

By Matt Maher

Villa are pushing to complete the signing of winger Ismaila Sarr from Watford in a £25million deal.

Ismaila Sarr.

Talks with the 24-year-old Senegal international's representatives were ongoing on Sunday night, after Villa agreed a fee with the Hornets earlier in the weekend.

Villa are also targeting Southampton defender Jan Bednarek in what is shaping up to be a busy end to the transfer window.

Discussions have taken place with the Saints over a loan or permanent deal for the Poland international centre-back.

Young striker Cameron Archer could, meanwhile, be allowed to leave on loan prior to the deadline on Thursday week.

Though the 20-year-old remains a big part of Villa’s long-term plans but boss Steven Gerrard has hinted a loan exit may be imminent.

Archer, who scored seven goals for Preston during the second half of last season, has a host of suitors in the Championship.

Gerrard said: “We’ll do the right thing for Cameron in the short term. The window’s still open.

“There’s very much a chance he will be involved at Bolton on Tuesday night. But there’s also a chance he won’t be involved at all. We’ll do what’s right by him in the coming days.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

