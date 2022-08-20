Steven Gerrard: 'Big step backwards' for Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Villa went down 3-1 at Selhurst Park with the big talking point the controversial award of a second half penalty to the hosts.

The match was level at 1-1 when referee Andy Madley, after consulting the pitchside monitor, awarded a spot-kick after Jordan Ayew’s header hit Lucas Digne’s arm at close range.

Wilfried Zaha netted on the rebound after Emi Martinez saved his initial attempt with Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring Palace’s third to make the points safe.

Gerrard disagreed with the decision but admitted it was not the reason his team were beaten.

He said: “Some people will say it is a stonewall penalty. For me it is harsh. I am not sure what Lucas can do in that situation.

“He tries to compete honestly for the ball, to jump naturally. He is not trying to gain an advantage or stop the header on goal. It is a complete accident.

“But our reaction from that moment was not good enough. We conceded a poor third goal and the game runs away from us.

“The penalty (is not an excuse). We had other moments in the game where defensively we were not good enough and were second best.

“The moments went against us but I feel we took a big step forwards last week and a big one backwards today.”

Ollie Watkins had given Villa the dream start when he scored inside five minutes but Zaha quickly levelled and though Leon Bailey hit the bar early in the second half, Palace were the better team.

Villa, who last week lost summer signing Diego Carlos to long-term injury, are in talks with Southampton over a deal for Jan Bednarek.

Asked about further incomings, Gerrard replied: “The get—out it to say we don’t have enough in the building. But I have full belief in these players we can find this consistency.

“We had a huge setback this week in the heart of defence, which was well documented. In the coming days we will do everything we can to give the players more support. We want to move forward and are not satisfied with the inconsistency.