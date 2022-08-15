Danny Ings sharp as Villa off the mark: Aston Villa 2-1 Everton - Ratings

Emi Martinez
Not forced into a serious save until the end, when he denied Anthony Gordon in impressive fashion. Dependable handling eased nerves.
Save 7
Matty Cash
A typically energetic performance from last year’s player of the season. Made several key blocks and challenges in the closing stages.
Busy 7
Diego Carlos
Should have opened his Villa Park account in the opening 90 seconds. Solid and assured. Injury is a big concern.
Injury 6
Tyrone Mings
Played like someone with a point to prove. Won some big headers and made a crucial intervention after Martinez had saved from Gordon.
Alert 7
Lucas Digne
Not the greatest of days against his former club. Booked early in the second half, then put through his own net.
Tough 6
John McGinn
A strong performance from the skipper, who started the move for the opening goal when he won the ball back and set Watkins away down the right.
Captain 7
Boubacar Kamara
Won the ball back three times in the opening five minutes alone and used it well. Always there when Villa needed him.
Influential 7
Jacob Ramsey
Drove Villa forward with some strong runs in the early stages. Some nice moments mixed with some less convincing.
Mixed 6
Philippe Coutinho
Struggled to ever really get into the match and Villa looked a more dangerous attacking unit when he was replaced by Buendia.
Quiet 5
Danny Ings
Looked sharp in and around the box and for the second year running netted the first goal of the season at Villa Park.
Sharp 7
Ollie Watkins
Rewarded the manager’s decision to recall him by setting up both goals. Should have made the game safe late on.
Energy 6
substitutes
Emi Buendia 7 (for Coutinho, 60), Leon Bailey (for Ings, 77), Ezri Konsa (for Cash, 90+4), Ashley Young (for Ramsey, 90+4), Calum Chambers (for Carlos, 90+5) Subs not used: Augustinsson, Luiz, Archer, Olsen (gk).