Danny Ings sharp as Villa off the mark: Aston Villa 2-1 Everton - Ratings

Matt Maher

Matt Maher rates the Villa players after their 2-1 home win over Everton.

Aston Villa's Danny Ings (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Emi Martinez

Not forced into a serious save until the end, when he denied Anthony Gordon in impressive fashion. Dependable handling eased nerves.

Save 7

Matty Cash

A typically energetic performance from last year’s player of the season. Made several key blocks and challenges in the closing stages.

Busy 7

Diego Carlos

Should have opened his Villa Park account in the opening 90 seconds. Solid and assured. Injury is a big concern.

Injury 6

Tyrone Mings

Played like someone with a point to prove. Won some big headers and made a crucial intervention after Martinez had saved from Gordon.

Alert 7

Lucas Digne

Not the greatest of days against his former club. Booked early in the second half, then put through his own net.

Tough 6

John McGinn

A strong performance from the skipper, who started the move for the opening goal when he won the ball back and set Watkins away down the right.

Captain 7

Boubacar Kamara

Won the ball back three times in the opening five minutes alone and used it well. Always there when Villa needed him.

Influential 7

Jacob Ramsey

Drove Villa forward with some strong runs in the early stages. Some nice moments mixed with some less convincing.

Mixed 6

Philippe Coutinho

Struggled to ever really get into the match and Villa looked a more dangerous attacking unit when he was replaced by Buendia.

Quiet 5

Danny Ings

Looked sharp in and around the box and for the second year running netted the first goal of the season at Villa Park.

Sharp 7

Ollie Watkins

Rewarded the manager’s decision to recall him by setting up both goals. Should have made the game safe late on.

Energy 6

substitutes

Emi Buendia 7 (for Coutinho, 60), Leon Bailey (for Ings, 77), Ezri Konsa (for Cash, 90+4), Ashley Young (for Ramsey, 90+4), Calum Chambers (for Carlos, 90+5) Subs not used: Augustinsson, Luiz, Archer, Olsen (gk).

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

