Aston Villa sweating on Diego Carlos fitness after ankle injury

Aston Villa's Diego Carlos

The Brazilian defender was forced off late in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Everton with boss Steven Gerrard admitting he was “extremely worried” as the club awaited results of an MRI scan.

Carlos is Villa’s most expensive recruit of the window so far, joining in a £26million switch from Sevilla and his signing was a major part of Gerrard’s plan to strengthen the spine of his team.

The Villa boss was still targeting another midfielder before this month’s deadline but any extended absence for Carlos could see that strategy change.