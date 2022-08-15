Aston Villa dealt major blow as Diego Carlos ruptures Achilles tendon

Diego Carlos celebrating with Emi Buendia

Carlos, signed this summer from Sevilla, went down late in the victory at Villa Park - with boss Steven Gerrard admitting he was 'extremely worried' as the club waited for the MRI scan results.

Now Villa have confirmed the injury - with Carlos now set to undergo surgery followed by a rehabilitation programme.

A club statement read: "Aston Villa can confirm Diego Carlos has ruptured his Achilles’ tendon.

"The player sustained the injury during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Everton. The player will require surgery and will then begin his rehabilitation programme."

Carlos has so far been Villa's most expensive recruit of the summer and his signing was a major part of Gerrard’s plan to strengthen the spine of his team.