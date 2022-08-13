Notification Settings

John McGinn: Aston Villa must walk before they can run

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Captain John McGinn has warned Villa must learn to "walk before they run" while targeting the Premier League's top half.

Premier League Bournemouth v Aston Villa @ Vitality..Stadium 06-08-22 credit David Birt.
McGinn admits there is pressure on players to start delivering following the colossal £400million investment in the playing squad by owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

But he insists setting any firm targets would be "disrespectful" to their opponents, following last season's underwhelming 14th-placed finish.

Villa started the new campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth last week and McGinn said: "We have a lot of ambition, a lot of talent and have spent a lot of money, so the pressure is there to deliver for the owners and first and foremost the supporters.

"There are a lot of people expecting and there has to be a time when this group of players deliver.

"It is important not to put a target on it, especially after last week. You need to walk before you run.

"We need to get into that top half, that is what we need to do and establish ourselves.

"I think it is important to take it game-by-game, month-by-month and get this club back where it belongs, which is pushing for Europe and upsetting the top four."

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

