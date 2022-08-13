John McGinn: Aston Villa must walk before they can run

Premier League Bournemouth v Aston Villa @ Vitality..Stadium 06-08-22 credit David Birt.

McGinn admits there is pressure on players to start delivering following the colossal £400million investment in the playing squad by owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

But he insists setting any firm targets would be "disrespectful" to their opponents, following last season's underwhelming 14th-placed finish.

Villa started the new campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth last week and McGinn said: "We have a lot of ambition, a lot of talent and have spent a lot of money, so the pressure is there to deliver for the owners and first and foremost the supporters.

"There are a lot of people expecting and there has to be a time when this group of players deliver.

"It is important not to put a target on it, especially after last week. You need to walk before you run.

"We need to get into that top half, that is what we need to do and establish ourselves.