Aston Villa 2-1 Everton - Report

Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mate Diego Carlos during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 13, 2022.

Leading through Danny Ings’ first-half strike, Steven Gerrard’s men looked to have victory secure when substitute Emi Buendia doubled their lead four minutes from time.

But former Toffees defender Lucas Digne then put through his own net within seconds of the restart to set nerves jangling.

After Ollie Watkins missed the chance to ease them, Emi Martinez then denied Anthony Gordon to preserve the three points for his team.

Analysis

Villa were also indebted to the recalled Tyrone Mings, who beat Salomon Rondon to the rebound following Martinez’s save.

Mings had been the subject of much discussion this week following his omission for the opening day defeat at Bournemouth and while the subject might have been uncomfortable for Gerrard, the decision to bring him back into the line-up proved a good one.

Everton's Tom Davies challenges Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 13, 2022.

Villa were largely untroubled by a toothless Everton for most of the match. Ings put them ahead with a fine finish and when Buendia doubled the lead, they were in cruise control.

Digne’s own goal, coupled with the introduction of Amadou Onana, changed all that and the hosts were indebted to the heroics of Martinez during a chaotic finale in which they also saw new signing Diego Carlos hobble off with injury.

The latter should have marked his home debut with a goal inside the opening 90 seconds.

The £26million summer signing rose highest to meet John McGinn’s inswinging corner but from inside the six-yard box could not direct his header on target.

Villa were quick out of the blocks with Boubacar Kamara impressive in breaking up play. The hosts felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Vitali Mykolenko appeared to pull back Matty Cash by the shirt. Referee Michael Oliver and VAR disagreed.

Yet they could find no way through a disciplined Everton defence and midway through the half were twice fortunate not to concede themselves.

First, Jacob Ramsey was guilty of losing possession in his own half, Dwight McNeil guilty of overhitting the pass as he looked to play in Demarai Gray.

Everton then thought they had the lead when Gordon prodded home from James Tarkowski’s flick-on but the celebrations were cut short by a raised flag.

Villa needed a spark and found it via the simple method of John McGinn, having robbed McNeil of possession, lofting a ball down the flank for the ever-willing Watkins to chase.

Aston Villa's John McGinn (left) and Everton's Jose Salomon Rondon battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 13, 2022.

His cross was hit a little behind Ings and the striker looked to have taken the ball off the toes of Coutinho with his first touch. But it also fooled the defence, affording the striker the time and space to fire a low left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

The half was largely free of incident from then until stoppage time, when Mings misjudged a cross into the Villa box and Gray failed to capitalise, Kamara in the right place to clear the danger.

Defending set pieces was a concern for the home side and after Digne had been booked for bringing down Nathan Patterson early in the second half, they were again lucky to escape when Tarkowski hooked wide when the free-kick again wasn’t cleared.

Gray tested Martinez with a run and shot which was too close to the Villa keeper but the home side had been warned.

Aston Villa's Danny Ings (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mate Jacob Ramsey during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 13, 2022.

Buendia replaced Coutinho on the hour mark after the latter picked up a knock. The Argentine picked out the run of Ings with a through ball but the scorer was unable to find Watkins with the pull back, as Villa continued to threaten sporadically.

It wasn’t until the final 20 minutes the home side began to really build-up a head of steam. Carlos saw a goalbound shot blocked by Patterson, before Mykolenko was in the right place to clear off the line after Coady and got in the way of Buendia’s acrobatic effort.

Coady’s day ended nine minutes from time when he was replaced by Dele Alli as Everton hunted a leveller.

But Villa scored next when Buendia played in Watkins and then tapped home the return cross.

Barely had the celebrations died down before Everton were suddenly back in it, Digne unable to correct his feet in time under pressure from Alex Iwobi, the ball bobbling over the line.

Watkins should have restored Villa’s two-goal cushion but shot straight at Jordan Pickford and the final minutes were spent with the hosts clinging on.

Everton manager Frank Lampard greets Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard following the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 13, 2022.

After Martinez denied Gordon, Calum Chambers did enough to deflect an Onana effort wide before Gordon shot straight at the Villa keeper with the final chance.

KEY MOMENTS

31 GOAL Danny Ings drills home the opener, after Ollie Watkins escapes down the right and picks out his strike partner in the box.

86 GOAL Emi Buendia doubles Villa’s lead, tapping home at close range.

87 GOAL Everton are right back in it, Lucas Digne putting through his own net.

TEAMS

Villa (4-3-1-2): Martinez, Cash, Mings, Carlos, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, Ramsey, Coutinho (Buendia 60), Ings (Bailey 77), Watkins Subs not used: Konsa, Luiz, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Archer, Olsen (gk).