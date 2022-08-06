Cameron Archer targets first-team spot after new Aston Villa deal

Aston Villas Cameron Archer running through midfield in there Premier League 2 fixture VS West Bromwich Albion U23's.

The deal is the second Archer has been handed in the space of nine months and underlines Steven Gerrard’s belief the striker is capable of making an impact in the Premier League.

Archer, 20, scored seven goals while on loan in Preston last term. But despite Villa being contacted by a host of Championship clubs interested in his services, he will remain at Villa Park for at least the first half of this season, having been challenged to put pressure on senior duo Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings.

Archer said: “He (Gerrard) wants to see goals when I am on the pitch, making runs, the things I am good at.

“You’ve got players like Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins and he wants to keep me around to fight for a place in the squad.

“I don’t like to look too far ahead but I want to try and get as many minutes as I can and score goals.”

The former Walsall Academy student, who signed a deal through to 2025 last December, added: “I’m delighted (with the new contract). I’ve finally got it over and done with and I can concentrate on the football now.”