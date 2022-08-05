Solanke pens new deal as Bournemouth boosted by Tavernier ahead of Aston Villa opener

Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old hit 29 goals last season to help the Cherries win promotion to the Premier League as Championship runners-up.

Solanke, who was capped by England in 2017, joined the south coast club from Liverpool for a reported £19million in January 2019, having begun his career with Chelsea. Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: “Dom was pivotal to our success last year and to secure his future with us is a significant signal of intent from the club.

“He is a highly impressive individual both on and off the pitch and the fact he has chosen to sign this deal speaks volumes for us as a football club.

“We look forward to seeing him operate at the very top level where he belongs.” Solanke has scored a total of 49 goals in 139 appearances in all competitions during his time at Vitality Stadium.

However, he struck just three times in 42 Premier League outings for the Cherries before relegation under Eddie Howe in 2020.

The Cherries are also likely to be boosted by the arrival of Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough this week.

The 23-year-old midfielder agreed a switch from Teesside after coming through the academy at Boro.

The south coast club have also brought in Ryan Fredericks from West Ham and Joe Rothwell from Blackburn, though they could be out with injuries.