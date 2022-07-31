Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey delighted to be injury free

By Russell YoullAston VillaPublished: Comments

Leon Bailey says 'it feels amazing' to be injury-free after helping Villa to another pre-season win in their final friendly ahead the start of the new Premier League season.

Leon Bailey
Leon Bailey

The Jamaica forward had an injury-ravaged first season in claret and blue where he was able to show only brief glimpses of his best form.

However, having recovered from a series of injury blows, the 24-year-old has fired three goals in pre-season including the leveller against Stade Rennais in France on Saturday.

Coming back from a goal down, Villa went on to win the clash 2-1 thanks to a late headed goal from defensive recruit Diego Carlos in Brittany. And Bailey is now focused on pushing his Villa career forwards as he looks to book a starting berth for their curtain raiser at Bournemouth on Saturday.

“It feels amazing. I feel good, I trust my body more. This is what I’ve always wanted to do for the club, and I will always try and give 100 per cent any time I get the chance to do so,” Bailey said in an interview with VillaTV. “It’s nice to score goals and give assists for the team, but more so in this pre-season it’s helped a lot to give me confidence in my body again. It was rough due to injury last year but I feel good about this season and I’m looking forward to it.”

And the former Bayer Leverkeusen star added: "For the players it’s nice to finish pre-season because we can now focus on the season, and to finish unbeaten.

"It’s gone really well for us and I’m really excited about it.

"Pre-season is about getting the fitness up and getting sharp. We’re gelling properly together as a team.

"We’re looking really sharp together and I think there are a lot of positives. I think there is still a lot of stuff we need to work on, but they’re the bits we’re always trying to get better at. Moving forwards into the season we’re looking solid.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News