Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins salutes ‘monster’ Diego Carlos signing

The Brazilian defender left Sevilla, with whom he won the Europa League in 2020, to join Villa in a £26million deal at the start of the summer.
And he has already made a big impression on striker Watkins, who said: “From what I have seen, he is a monster really.
“It is surprising he has chosen Villa when he has had bigger offers. It is really nice to see because he believes in the project. We’ve also got Boubacar Kamara, who breaks up play defensively and is what we needed, I think.”
Villa have again raided north of the border for one of Scotland’s brightest young talents after signing teenage midfielder Ewan Simpson from Hearts. Simpson, 16, featured for the under 18s last season and played in the Scottish Youth Cup Final defeat to Rangers.