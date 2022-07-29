Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins salutes ‘monster’ Diego Carlos signing

Aston Villa's Diego Carlos during a pre-season friendly match at Banks's Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Saturday July 9, 2022.

The Brazilian defender left Sevilla, with whom he won the Europa League in 2020, to join Villa in a £26million deal at the start of the summer.

And he has already made a big impression on striker Watkins, who said: “From what I have seen, he is a monster really.

“It is surprising he has chosen Villa when he has had bigger offers. It is really nice to see because he believes in the project. We’ve also got Boubacar Kamara, who breaks up play defensively and is what we needed, I think.”