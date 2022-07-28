Tyrone Mings: Honour to play for under new Aston Villa captain John McGinn

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings (centre)

Boss Steven Gerrard confirmed yesterday that McGinn will replace Mings as captain, while Emi Martinez will step up to vice-captain and Ashley Young act as club captain.

Mings tweeted shortly after the announcement: “For me this isn’t about John or I, it’s about what’s right for Aston Villa. I have no issues with the managers decision; I’ve loved leading this team.

“Anyone who knows @jmcginn7 knows how infectious he is and it will be an honour to play underneath his captaincy.”

In appointing McGinn, Gerrard said: “John has demonstrated that he is ready to take on the captaincy through his performances on the pitch combined with his attitude and application in training.

“He is a popular member of the dressing room who sets high standards and expectations of himself.

“Emi is a respected senior member of the squad while Ashley Young’s experience speaks for itself and he is the perfect ambassador for the first team.

“Naturally, I have had to have a discussion with Tyrone Mings and have explained my reasons for making this decision.