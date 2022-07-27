Jaden Philogene-Bidace off on loan after Aston Villa deal

Jaden Philogene-Bidace scores

The 20-year-old agreed to extend his previous deal, which had two years left to run, before joining the Bluebird for their forthcoming Championship campaign. It is his second loan spell in the second tier, after making 10 appearances for Stoke during the second half of last season, scoring one goal.

“Villa want to keep him on because they like him, so if he’s good enough for them, he’s good enough for us,” said Cardiff boss Steve Morison yesterday.