Jaden Philogene-Bidace off on loan after Aston Villa deal

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa have tied Jaden Philogene-Bidace to a longer contract and sent the winger on loan to Cardiff.

Jaden Philogene-Bidace scores
The 20-year-old agreed to extend his previous deal, which had two years left to run, before joining the Bluebird for their forthcoming Championship campaign. It is his second loan spell in the second tier, after making 10 appearances for Stoke during the second half of last season, scoring one goal.

“Villa want to keep him on because they like him, so if he’s good enough for them, he’s good enough for us,” said Cardiff boss Steve Morison yesterday.

Philogene-Bidace was part of the squad for Villa’s tour of Australia and is likely to be the first of several young players heading out on loan in the coming days and weeks, with boss Steven Gerrard set to make decisions on the short-term futures of Cameron Archer, Kaine Kesler Hayden and Tim Iroegbunam among others.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

