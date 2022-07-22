Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer to discover loan decision next week

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Cameron Archer expects to discover next week whether he will stay at Villa or head out on loan this season.

Aston Villas Cameron Archer running through midfield in there Premier League 2 fixture VS West Bromwich Albion U23's.
Aston Villas Cameron Archer running through midfield in there Premier League 2 fixture VS West Bromwich Albion U23's.

The 20-year-old, who netted in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Brisbane Roar, is being wanted by a host of Championship clubs but could yet be kept on board by Villa boss Steven Gerrard as a third striker option behind Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins.

Gerrard is expected to make a decision on Archer’s short-term future when Villa return to the UK next week.

Archer explained: “He (Gerrard) said at the start he would let me know whether I will be going on loan or not at the end of the Australia tour.

“I’m going to do my best to impress him. Obviously, I would prefer to play here but whether I need to go out on loan to play games because that is what young players need, we will see.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News