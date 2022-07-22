Aston Villa unveil new away kit

Villa's new away kit.

The sky blue kit will be worn for the first time in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Perth, Australia.

It was unveiled in the UK on Friday morning at the same time a fan party took place Down Under involving more than 400 supporters.

John McGinn, Ezri Konsa and Danny Ings all appeared on stage at the event wearing the new kit, which has been designed by Castore.

The launch video featured several players, along with supporters from fan clubs around the world including Las Vega, Dubai, Ghana and Japan.