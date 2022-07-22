Notification Settings

Aston Villa unveil new away kit

By Matt Maher

Villa have revealed their away strip for the new Premier League season.

Villa's new away kit.
Villa's new away kit.

The sky blue kit will be worn for the first time in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Perth, Australia.

It was unveiled in the UK on Friday morning at the same time a fan party took place Down Under involving more than 400 supporters.

John McGinn, Ezri Konsa and Danny Ings all appeared on stage at the event wearing the new kit, which has been designed by Castore.

The launch video featured several players, along with supporters from fan clubs around the world including Las Vega, Dubai, Ghana and Japan.

Replica adult shirts are now on sale priced at £65 while the pro version, the same as worn by the players, costs £110. Baby and infants kits will not be available to buy until August 19, due to global supply issues.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

