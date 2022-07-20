Notification Settings

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard keen to add another midfielder

By Matt Maher

Villa remain keen to add another midfielder during the current transfer window.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard has already added five new signings in what has been a busy summer, the latest being last week’s arrival of left-back Lustwig Augustinsson from Sevilla on a season-long loan.

The bulk of the club’s business, in terms of incomings, is now thought to be complete though Gerrard would ideally like to strengthen further in the middle of the park.

Outgoings are likely with Morgan Sanson, Douglas Luiz and Carney Chukwuemeka all facing uncertain futures. The latter pair are both out of contract next year.

Defender Ezri Konsa was, meanwhile, on course to make his first appearance of pre-season in this morning’s friendly with Brisbane Roar.

Konsa, initially ruled out until at least next month with a knee injury, has delivered Gerrard a welcome boost by making a quicker than expected recovery.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

