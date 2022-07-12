Notification Settings

Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry signs MK Dons loan deal

Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry has been sent out on loan - with the striker set to spend the season with League One side MK Dons.

Aston Villa's Louie Barry beinig pressured by West Bromwich Albions defenders during Premier Leaguer 2 fixture VS West Bromwich Albion U23's.
The 19-year-old, who was a product of the West Brom youth academy, before spending time at Barcelona, spent time at Ipswich Town and Swindon Town last season - turning out 16 times for the latter.

He bagged six goals during that time helping the club reach the League Two play offs.

Barry told the MK Dons club website: "I’m very pleased to be here.

"I spoke with the Gaffer and he sold it to me. I had a lot of interest this summer but this move really suits me so I went with my gut instinct and I’m really excited it’s all come together.

“I was very pleased with how things went with Swindon. I needed to do well there and the positive experiences help me come here with confidence and hopefully I can put that into my time here at MK Dons to help us push on.

“I spoke with Kaine (Kesler Hayden) who was here last season – we had the same route. It worked well for Kaine and while that doesn’t necessarily mean it will work for me, it does paint a good picture for me as to what I can achieve.

“I am just really excited to get to work. I am looking forward to enjoying my football here in front of the fans and hopefully I can help the team achieve its aims.”

